(KMAland) -- Nebraska won another title at the Cliff Keen Invitational while Mizzou went 1-1 in dual action.
Nebraska: Nebraska won the Cliff Keen Invitational on Saturday, their second consecutive title at that tournament. Mikey Labriola (174) won an individual title. Taylor Venz (184) finished second.
Northern Iowa: Virginia Tech beat Northern Iowa 39-3 on Saturday and Mizzou beat them 25-16. Against Virginia Tech, Brody Teske (125) was their only winner while Teske, Kyle Biscogglia (133), Cael Happel (141) and Pat Schoenfelder (174) were victors against Missouri.
Missouri: Josh Edmond (149), Jarrett Jacques (157), Keegan O’Toole (165) Jeremiah Kent (184), Rocky Elam (197) and Zach Elam (285) grabbed wins against Northern Iowa. The Tigers also lost to Virginia Tech 18-16. Noah Surtin (125), Allan Hart (141), O’Toole (165) and Elam (197) were winners.