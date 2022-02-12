(KMAland) -- Iowa State won a thrilling dual with Northern Iowa that came to the final match in regional college wrestling on Friday.
Iowa State (14-1, 7-0) & Northern Iowa (7-6, 6-3): Sam Schuyler’s 3-1 decision in the final match lifted ISU to a 16-15 win over Northern Iowa in Big 12 Conference wrestling on Friday. The Cyclones also got wins from Ian Parker, Jarrett Degen, David Carr and Yonger Bastida. Bastida’s major decision proved to be the only bonus points of the dual.
Northern Iowa’s Brody Teske, Kyle Biscoglia, Austin Yant, Lance Runyon and Parker Keckeisen were all winners by decision.