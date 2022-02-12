(KMAland) -- Iowa won the Bout at the Ballpark over No. 5 Oklahoma State while Missouri picked up a win over another nationally-ranked foe in regional college wrestling on Saturday.
Iowa (13-1): No. 2 ranked Iowa was a 23-9 winner over No. 5 Oklahoma State at the Bout at the Ballpark in Arlington. Iowa lost the first two matches of the dual, but Jaydin Eierman, Max Murin, Kaleb Young, Alex Marinelli and Michael Kemerer ran off wins in the next five matches. Jacob Warner and Tony Cassioppi also picked up points for the Hawkeyes with major decisions.
Missouri (11-3): Missouri took another win over a nationally-ranked foe, beating No. 13 Arizona State, 19-14. Peyton Mocco returned to the lineup to take a technical fall while Keegan O’Toole nabbed a pin, and Jeremiah Kent and Rocky Elam added decisions on the night.