(KMAland) -- Missouri crowned three champs, Iowa State was 1-1 and UNI finished 0-2 on Sunday in regional college wrestling.
Iowa State (9-3, 4-1): Iowa State downed No. 15 Northern Iowa, 23-17, and took a 20-15 loss to No. 11 Arizona State (5-0). Ian Parker and David Carr were both 2-0 on the day for Iowa State. View the complete recap from Iowa State athletics linked here.
Northern Iowa (4-4, 3-2): Northern Iowa lost to Arizona State and Iowa State on Sunday. Parker Keickeisen had a pair of wins to lead the Panthers in the duals. View more from UNI athletics linked here.
Missouri (10-0, 4-0): Missouri finished the regular season with three champions at the Cowboy Challenge in Stillwater. Back Punke won at 125, Josh Edmond took the title at 141 and Brock Mauller won at 149. View the complete recap from Missouri athletics linked here.