(KMAland) -- Iowa State edged Missouri in a nationally-ranked showdown in the Big 12 on Wednesday in regional college wrestling.
Iowa State (15-1, 8-0) & Missouri (11-4, 8-2): No. 5 Iowa State was a 17-16 winner over No. 9 Missouri in Big 12 play. The Cyclones opened a 14-3 lead behind wins from Ramazan Attasauov (dec.), Ian Parker (major), Jarrett Degen (decision) and David Carr (major decision), but Missouri answered with three straight victories from Keegan O’Toole (major), Peyton Mocco (decision) and Jeremiah Kent (decision) to pull within one. Yonger Bastida (ISU) and Zach Elam (Mizzou) both won by decision to round out the dual. Noah Surtin was also a winner via decision for the Tigers.
View the complete recap from Iowa State athletics linked here.