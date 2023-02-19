Wrestling

(KMAland) -- Wisconsin wrestling beat Northern Iowa in a dual on Saturday. 

Check out the regional college wrestling scoreboard below. 

REGIONAL COLLEGE WRESTLING SCOREBOARD (2/19)

Wisconsin 23 Northern Iowa 17 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.