(KMAland) -- Wisconsin wrestling beat Northern Iowa in a dual on Saturday.
Check out the regional college wrestling scoreboard below.
REGIONAL COLLEGE WRESTLING SCOREBOARD (2/19)
Wisconsin 23 Northern Iowa 17
(KMAland) -- Wisconsin wrestling beat Northern Iowa in a dual on Saturday.
Check out the regional college wrestling scoreboard below.
REGIONAL COLLEGE WRESTLING SCOREBOARD (2/19)
Wisconsin 23 Northern Iowa 17
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.