(KMAland) -- Missouri had a dominant performance at the opening day of the MAC championships on Saturday in regional college wrestling.
Check out the rundown from Saturday's collegiate wrestling below.
Missouri: The Tigers lead the MAC Wrestling Championships with 161.5 points and have eight in the finals after the opening day in Trenton, New Jersey. Noah Surtin, Matt Schmitt, Brock Mauller, Jarrett Jacques, Keegan O’Toole, Peyton Mocco, Jeremiah Kent and Rocky Elam will all wrestling in Saturday’s final.
