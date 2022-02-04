(KMAland) -- Iowa State and UNI handled business while Nebraska took a tough loss to highly-ranked Michigan in regional college wrestling on Friday.
Iowa State (12-1, 5-0): No. 5 Iowa State took a 31-9 win over West Virginia. The Cyclones got bonus point wins from Marcus Coleman, Yonger Bastida and Ramazan Attasauov while Sam Schuyler, Kysen Terukina, Ian Parker and Jarrett Degen all won by decision. Find the complete recap from ISU athletics linked here.
Nebraska (5-3, 2-3): The Huskers lost 20-13 to No. 3 Michigan. Ridge Lovett was the only bonus-point winner for Nebraska, taking a major decision at 149. Bubba Wilson, Eric Schultz and Chad Red were also winners by decision. Find the complete rundown from Nebraska athletics linked here.
Northern Iowa (6-5, 5-2): Northern Iowa had no trouble in a 31-6 win over Air Force. Kyle Biscoglia, Cael Happel, Parker Keckeisen and John Gunderson all won with bonus points. Brody Teske, Colin Realbuto, Derek Holschlag and Austin Yant also won by decision for the Panthers. View the complete recap from UNI athletics linked here.