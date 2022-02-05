(KMAland) -- Iowa State, Iowa and UNI were all dominant winners in regional college wrestling action on Saturday.
Iowa State (13-1, 6-0): Iowa State was a 27-12 winner in Big 12 wrestling action over Air Force (2-6, 0-6). The win was the 11th straight dual win for the Cyclones, which got bonus points from Marcus Coleman, Yonger Bastida and Jarrett Degen. Other winners were Isaac Judge, Joel Devine, Kysen Terukina and Ramazan Attasauov. View the complete recap from ISU athletics linked here.
Iowa (12-1, 6-1): The Hawkeyes rolled to a 29-6 win over Wisconsin. Iowa scored the final 20 points of the dual, getting bonus points from Austin DeSanto, Jaydin Eierman, Michael Kemerer and Tony Cassiopi. Iowa’s Kaleb Young, Alex Marinelli, Abe Assad and Jacob Warner also won via decision. Find the complete recap from Iowa athletics linked here.
Northern Iowa (7-5, 6-2): Northern Iowa had no issues in a 31-10 Big 12 Conference win over West Virginia (5-7, 0-5). Kyle Biscoglia, Cael Happel, Derek Holschlag, Lance Runyon, Parker Keckeisen and John Gunderson all had big days with bonus point wins for the Panthers. Colin Realbuto was also worth three points in grabbing a decision.