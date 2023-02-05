UNI Panthers

(KMAland) -- Northern Iowa was a winner in regional college wrestling action on Sunday.

REGIONAL COLLEGE WRESTLING SCOREBOARD (2/5)

Northern Iowa 20 West Virginia 12 

Oklahoma State 17 Missouri 16

