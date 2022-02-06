NCAA Wrestling
Photo: NCAA

(KMAland) -- Missouri beat Oklahoma State while Nebraska was no match for Penn State in Sunday's regional college wrestling action. 

Nebraska: Penn State was too much for Nebraska in Big Ten dual action on Sunday, ousting the Huskers, 21-13. Mikey Labriola (174) won by major decision for Nebraska while Ridge Lovett (149), Peyton Robb (157) and Eric Schultz (197) won by decisions. 

Missouri: The Tigers edged Oklahoma State, 21-20. Zach Elam (285) and Noah Surtain (125) picked up big wins by fall while Keegan O'Toole (165), Sean Harman (174) and Rocky Elam (197) won by decision. 

