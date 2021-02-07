NCAA Wrestling
(KMAland) -- Iowa and Iowa State both won twice while Missouri was also a winner on Sunday in regional college wrestling action.

Iowa (5-0, 5-0): Iowa grabbed a pair of Big Ten Conference wins, beatign Purdue 31-18 and Ohio State 33-14. Austin DeSanto, Jaydin Eieerman, Michael Kemerer, Jacob Warner and Tony Cassioppi all picked up a pair of wins on the day. View the recaps from Iowa athletics linked here and here

Iowa State (8-2, 3-1): Iowa State also won twice on Sunday, taking care of North Dakota State by a 32-6 final and South Dakota State, 19-12. Ian Parker, Jarrett Degen, David Carr and Gannon Gremmel were all two-time winners for the Cyclones. View the complete recap from Iowa State athletics linked here.

Missouri (10-0, 4-0): No. 6 Missouri rolled to a 35-3 win over SIU-Edwardsville. Connor Brown, Keegan O’Toole and Rocky Elam all managed bonus points in wins for the Tigers. View the complete recap from Missouri athletics linked here

