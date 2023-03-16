(Tulsa) -- Penn State leads while Iowa and Missouri are second and third after the first day of the NCAA Championships.
Iowa has 21.5 points and five quarterfinalists: Spencer Lee (125), Real Woods (141), Max Murin (149), Nelson Brands (174) and Tony Cassioppi (285).
Missouri has six in the quarterfinals: Allan Hart (141), Brock Mauller (149), Keegan O'Toole (165), Peyton Mocco (174), Rocky Elam (197) and Zach Elam (285).
Nebraska's Liam Cronin (125), Brock Hardy (141), Peyton Robb (157), Mikey Labriola (174) and Silas Allred (197) are into the quarterfinals to lead the Huskers to their sixth-place standing.
Iowa State's David Carr (165) and Marcus Coleman (184) are into the quarterfinals, along with Northern Iowa's Parker Keckeisen (184).
View the full brackets here.