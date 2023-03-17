(Tulsa) -- Five regional college wrestlers will compete for titles at the NCAA Championships Saturday.
The five finalists come from five different schools: Iowa's Real Woods (141), Iowa State's David Carr (165), Missouri's Keegan O'Toole (165), Nebraska's Mikey Labriola (174) and Northern Iowa's Parker Keckeisen (184).
Iowa is second in the team standings with 77 points. Spencer Lee (125), Max Murin (149), Nelson Brands (174), Jacob Warner (197) and Tony Cassioppi (285) will earn All-American honors for the Hawkeyes.
Missouri is fifth with 55 points. Rocky Elam (197) and Zach Elam (285) will become All-Americans.
Nebraska's Liam Cronin (125), Brock Hardy (141) and Peyton Robb (157), as well as Iowa State's Marcus Coleman (184) will earn All-American status.
View the full results here.