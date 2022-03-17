(Detroit) -- Iowa currently sits fifth in the team standings after the first day of the 2022 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships.
The Hawkeyes have six wrestlers in the quarterfinals and all 10 qualifiers are still in contention for All-American honors. Austin DeSanto (133), Max Murin (149), Alex Marinelli (165), Michael Kemerer (174), Jacob Warner (197) and Tony Cassioppi (285) went 2-0 for Iowa while Drake Ayala (125), Jaydin Eierman (141), Kaleb Young (157) and Abe Assad are still alive in consolation action.
Northern Iowa is sixth with 15 points. Parker Keckeisen (184) reached the quarterfinals while Brody Teske (125), Kyle Biscoglia (133), Colin Realbuto (149), Austin Yant (165) and Lance Runyon (174) fell to the consolation bracket. Derek Holschlag (157) and Tyrel Gordon (285) were eliminated.
Nebraska tallied 14.5 points on Thursday, good enough for seventh. Four Huskers: Ridge Lovett (149), Mikey Labriola (174), Eric Schultz (197) and Christian Lance (285) made the quarterfinals. Chad Red (141), Peyton Robb (157), Clayton Wilson (165) and Taylor Venz (184) are in the consolation bracket.
Missouri's Keegan O'Toole (165) and Rocky Elam (197) reached the quarterfinals after a pair of wins while Noah Surtin (125), Allan Hart (141), Peyton Mocco (174), Jeremiah Kent (184) and Zach Elam (285) went 1-1. Josh Edmond (149) and Jarrett Jacques (157) were eliminated.
Iowa State posted 5.5 points and zero quarterfinalists. Ian Parker (141), David Carr (157), Marcus Coleman (184) and Yonger Bastida (197) are still alive in the consolation bracket. Carr -- the top seed and defending national champion -- was upset in overtime by Hunter Willits (Oregon State) in the second round. Kysen Terukina (125), Ramazan Attasauov (133), Jarrett Degen (149), Joel Devine (174) and Sam Schuyler (285) were eliminated.