(KMAland) -- Three regional college wrestlers will compete for national championships after semifinal wins on Friday.
Nebraska's Ridge Lovett (149), Missouri's Keegan O'Toole (165) and Iowa's Jacob Warner (197) moved to the finals.
Lovett punched his ticket with a 5-4 win over Bryce Andronian (Virginia Tech), O'Toole got a 4-0 win over Cameron Amine (Michigan), and Warner edged Wyoming's Stephen Buchanan by 6-4 decision. Warner's win extends Iowa's streak of at least one finalist every year since 1990.
Lovett will face Cornell's Yianni Diakomihalis in the finals, O'Toole faces Shane Griffith (Stanford) and Warner gets Max Dean (Penn State).
Iowa sits fourth in the team race and will have five medalists: Austin DeSanto (133), Alex Marinelli (165), Michael Kemerer (174) and Tony Cassioppi (285).
Nebraska is fifth in the team standings. Peyton Robb (157), Mikey Labriola (184), Eric Schulz (197) and Christian Lance (285) will also medal.
Iowa State's Marcus Coleman (184), Northern Iowa's Parker Keckeisen (184) and Missouri's Rocky Elam (197) will also medal.
