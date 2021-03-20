(St. Louis) -- Iowa is closing in on a national championship entering the final day of the NCAA Championships in St. Louis.
The Hawkeyes have 109 points to lead the field ahead of Penn State’s 94.6, Oklahoma State’s 86.5, Arizona State’s 67 and Michigan’s 58.5. Missouri is tied with NC State in sixth with 56.5 points while Nebraska has 33.5 in 11th, Iowa State has scored 32.5 in 13th and Northern Iowa has 20 in 21st.
Spencer Lee (125), Jaydin Eierman (141) and Michael Kemerer (174) are all wrestling for championships on Saturday for the Hawkeyes. Iowa State’s David Carr is also in the 157-pound final.
Iowa’s Austin DeSanto (133), Kaleb Young (157), Jacob Warner (197) and Tony Cassioppi (285), Nebraska’s CJ Red (141) and Mikey Labriola (174), Missouri’s Brock Mauller (149), Keegan O’Toole (165) and Rocky Elam (197), Northern Iowa’s Parker Keckeisen (184) and Iowa State’s Gannon Gremmel (285) have also clinched All-American status and will wrestle placement matches on Saturday.
View updated brackets linked here.