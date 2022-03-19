(Detroit) -- University of Missouri 165-pound wrestler Keegan O'Toole won a national championship on Saturday.
O'Toole secured his title with a 6-5 win over Shane Griffith (Stanford). O'Toole's title is the first for J'den Cox since 2017.
Missouri finished ninth in the team race. Rocky Elam also medaled for the Tigers, taking fourth at 197 pounds.
Iowa collected a team trophy with a third-place finish. Jacob Warner (197) was a runner-up while Austin DeSanto (133) was third, Michael Kemerer (174) finished fourth, Alex Marinelli (165) claimed fifth and Tony Cassioppi (285) settled for seventh.
Nebraska cracked the top five in the team standings with a fifth-place showing. Ridge Lovett (149) was a runner-up, Peyton Robb (157) finished fourth, Mikey Labriola (174) and Eric Schulz (197) finished seventh and Christian Lance (285) was eighth.
Iowa State had three medalists: David Carr (third at 157), Marcus Coleman (seventh at 184) and Yonger Bastida (fifth at 197). Northern Iowa's Parker Keckeisen (197) finished third.
