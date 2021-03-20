(St. Louis) -- Iowa won their 24th national championship and their first in 11 years, scoring 129 points at the NCAA Wrestling Championships.
The Hawkeyes were followed by Penn State with 113.5 while Oklahoma State had 99.5. Missouri placed seventh with 64 points, Nebraska was 12th with 38, Iowa State came in 13th with 37.5 and Northern Iowa scored 24.5 in 19th.
Both Iowa and Iowa State captured individual championships with Spencer Lee winning for the Hawkeyes at 125 and David Carr taking the 157 pound title for Iowa State.
Lee beat Arizona State’s Brandon Courtney in the final match of the tournament, 7-0, and later revealed he wrestled this weekend with a torn ACL. Carr is Iowa State’s first champion since 2015 and won 4-0 over Jesse Dellavecchia from Rider.
Iowa’s Jaydin Eierman (141) and Michael Kemerer (174) settled for second while teammates Tony Cassioppi (285) and Austin DeSanto (133) took third. UNI’s Parker Keckeisen (184), Nebraska’s Mikey Labriola (174) and Keegan O’Toole of Missouri (165) also finished in third.
Iowa’s Jacob Warner (197) was the region’s only fourth-place finisher, and Iowa State’s Gannon Gremmel (285) and Rocky Elam (197) and Brock Mauller (149) all took fifth. Chad Red of Nebraska wrestled to sixth at 141, and Kaleb Young of Iowa was a seventh-place finisher at 157.
The full list of national champions are listed below.
125: Spencer Lee, Iowa
133: Roman Bravo-Young, Penn State
141: Nick Lee, Penn State
149: Austin O’Connor, North Carolina
157: David Carr, Iowa State
165: Shane Griffith, Stanford
174: Carter Starocci, Penn State
184: Aaron Brooks, Penn State
197: AJ Ferrari, Oklahoma State
285: Gable Steveson, Minnesota