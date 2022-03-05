(KMAland) -- Michigan and Missouri lead their respective conference tournaments after the first day of wrestling action in the Big Ten and Big 12 Tournaments.
Check out how the regional teams have fared below.
Big Ten Tournament
Michigan leads the team standings after the first day with 116 points and five finalists. Penn State is second with 111.5 points and five finalists while Iowa sits third with 109 points.
Austin DeSanto (133), Jaydin Eierman (141), Alex Marinelli (165) and Tony Cassioppi (285) are finalists for the Hawkeyes.
Nebraska is sixth with 65 points. Eric Schultz is in the finals at 165 pounds.
Big 12 Tournament
Missouri has a 109.5 to 93.5 edge over Oklahoma after day one. Allan Hart (141), Keegan O'Toole (165), Peyton Mocco (174) and Jeremiah Kent (184) are into the finals for the Tigers.
Northern Iowa is fourth with 85 points and three finalists -- Brody Teske (125), Kyle Biscoglia (133) and Parker Keckeisen (184). Iowa State is fifth with 82.5 points, led by David Carr's finals appearance at 157 pounds.