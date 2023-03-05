(KMAland) -- Missouri won the Big 12 Tournament, Iowa finished second at the Big Ten Tournament and a former KMAlander punched his ticket to the NCAA Championships.
Big 12 Championships
Missouri won the tournament with 148 points. Rocky Elam (197) was their lone champion while Noah Surtin (125), Allan Hart (141), Brock Mauller (149), Keegan O'Toole (165) and Peyton Mocco (174).
Iowa State was third with 131 points. Paniro Johnson (149) and David Carr (165) were champions for the Cyclones while Zach Redding (133), Marcus Coleman (184) and Sam Schuyler (285) were runners-up.
Northern Iowa's lone title came from from Parker Keckeisen (184).
Thomas Jefferson alum and current North Dakota State wrestler McGwire Midkiff finished fifth at 133 pounds. Midkiff's finish qualifies him for the NCAA Championships.
View the full results here.
BIG TEN CHAMPIONSHIPS
Iowa finished second with 134.5 points. Spencer Lee (125) and Real Woods (141) were champs for the Hawkeyes while Patrick Kennedy (165) was a runner-up.
Nebraska's Silas Allred won the 197-pound bracket. He's the Huskers' first conference champion since 2015. Liam Cronin (125), Brock Hardy (141), Peyton Robb (157) and Mikey Labriola (174) were runners-up for the Huskers as they finished third in the team race.
Find the full results here.