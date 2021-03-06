(KMAland) -- The Big Ten and Big 12 wrestling championships opened on Saturday. Check out the latest on both tournaments below.
Big Ten: Iowa advanced six to the finals and have three more in consolation play as they lead the Big Ten Championships with 126 1/2 points. Penn State is second with 111.5, Nebraska has 88 in third, Michigan is fourth with 76 and Purdue has 67 in fifth.
Finals matches are listed below:
125: Spencer Lee, Iowa vs. Devin Schroder, Purdue
133: Roman Bravo-Young, Penn State vs. Austin DeSanto, Iowa
141: Jaydin Eierman, Iowa vs. Nick Lee, Penn State
149: Sammy Sasso, Ohio State vs. Ridge Lovett, Nebraska
157: Ryan Deakin, Northwestern vs. Kaleb Young, Iowa
165: Alex Marinelli, Iowa vs. Ethan Smith, Ohio State
174: Michael Kemerer, Iowa vs. Carter Starocci, Penn State
184: Aaron Brooks, Penn State vs. Taylor Venz, Nebraska
197: Eric Schultz, Nebraska vs. Myles Amines, Michigan
285: Gable Steveson, Minnesota vs. Mason Parris, Michigan
Big 12: The opening day of the Big 12 Championships were completed on Saturday. Oklahoma has 107 points to lead Wyoming (97), Oklahoma State (96), Iowa State 94) and North Dakota State (69).
Finals matches are listed below:
125: Brody Teske, UNI vs. Taylor LaMont, Utah Valley
133: Raton Fix, Oklahoma State vs. Tony Madrigal, Oklahoma
141: Ian Parker, Iowa State vs. Dom Demas, Oklahoma
149: Boo Lewallen, Oklahoma State vs. Mitch Moore, Oklahoma
157: David Carr, Iowa State vs. Jared Franke, North Dakota State
165: Luke Weber, North Dakota State vs. Cole Moody, Wyoming
174: Demetrius Romero, Utah Valley vs. Jackson Hemauer, Northern Colorado
184: Parker Keckeisen, UNI vs. Tate Samuelson, Wyoming
197: AJ Ferrari, Oklahoma State vs. Stephen Buchanan, Wyoming
285: Gannon Gremmel, Iowa State vs. Brian Andrews, Wyoming