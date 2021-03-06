NCAA Wrestling
Photo: NCAA

(KMAland) -- The Big Ten and Big 12 wrestling championships opened on Saturday. Check out the latest on both tournaments below.

Big Ten: Iowa advanced six to the finals and have three more in consolation play as they lead the Big Ten Championships with 126 1/2 points. Penn State is second with 111.5, Nebraska has 88 in third, Michigan is fourth with 76 and Purdue has 67 in fifth.

Finals matches are listed below:

125: Spencer Lee, Iowa vs. Devin Schroder, Purdue

133: Roman Bravo-Young, Penn State vs. Austin DeSanto, Iowa

141: Jaydin Eierman, Iowa vs. Nick Lee, Penn State

149: Sammy Sasso, Ohio State vs. Ridge Lovett, Nebraska

157: Ryan Deakin, Northwestern vs. Kaleb Young, Iowa

165: Alex Marinelli, Iowa vs. Ethan Smith, Ohio State

174: Michael Kemerer, Iowa vs. Carter Starocci, Penn State

184: Aaron Brooks, Penn State vs. Taylor Venz, Nebraska

197: Eric Schultz, Nebraska vs. Myles Amines, Michigan

285: Gable Steveson, Minnesota vs. Mason Parris, Michigan

Big 12: The opening day of the Big 12 Championships were completed on Saturday. Oklahoma has 107 points to lead Wyoming (97), Oklahoma State (96), Iowa State 94) and North Dakota State (69). 

Finals matches are listed below:

125: Brody Teske, UNI vs. Taylor LaMont, Utah Valley

133: Raton Fix, Oklahoma State vs. Tony Madrigal, Oklahoma 

141: Ian Parker, Iowa State vs. Dom Demas, Oklahoma

149: Boo Lewallen, Oklahoma State vs. Mitch Moore, Oklahoma 

157: David Carr, Iowa State vs. Jared Franke, North Dakota State 

165: Luke Weber, North Dakota State vs. Cole Moody, Wyoming

174: Demetrius Romero, Utah Valley vs. Jackson Hemauer, Northern Colorado

184: Parker Keckeisen, UNI vs. Tate Samuelson, Wyoming

197: AJ Ferrari, Oklahoma State vs. Stephen Buchanan, Wyoming 

285: Gannon Gremmel, Iowa State vs. Brian Andrews, Wyoming

