(KMAland) -- Missouri used a well-rounded team effort to win the Big 12 Tournament while Michigan won a fierce battle with Penn State in the Big Ten Tournament.
Big Ten Wrestling Championships
Michigan won a tight team race, edging Penn State 143 to 141.5. Iowa took third with 129.5 points.
Alex Marinelli (165) was the Hawkeyes' lone champion, claiming his fourth Big Te title. Austin DeSanto (133), Jaydin Eierman (141) and Tony Cassioppi (285) were runners-up.
Nebraska finished seventh with 75.5 points. Eric Schultz finished second for the Huskers.
Big 12 Wrestling Championships
Missouri won the conference title with 127.5 points. The Tigers' title came without an individual champion, but four-runners-up and two third-place finishes. Allan Hart (141), Keegan O'Toole (165), Peyton Mocco (174) and Jeremiah Kent (184) were finalists for Mizzou.
Iowa State finished third with 106 points, led by David Carr's runner-up finish at 157 pounds.
Northern Iowa claimed fifth. Brody Teske (125), Kyle Biscoglia (133) and Parker Keckeisen (184) took home silver medals.