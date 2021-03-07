Big Ten Conference

(KMAland) -- Iowa won the Big Ten championships while Iowa State took third in the Big 12 on Sunday in regional college wrestling. 

Big Ten: Iowa claimed the 2021 conference championship with 159.5 points, getting individual championships from Spencer Lee (125), Jaydin Eierman (141), Alex Marinelli (165) and Michael Kemerer (174). 

Penn State placed second with 124 while Nebraska had 105.5 point sin third. Michigan (92 points) and Minnesota (77.5 points) rounded out the top five.

Lee was named the Wrestler of the Year, and Iowa’s Tom Brands was picked as the league’s Coach of the Year. Big Ten champions below:

125 lbs: Spencer Lee, Iowa

133 lbs: Roman Bravo-Young, Penn State

141 lbs: Jaydin Eierman, Iowa

149 lbs: Sammy Sasso, Ohio State

157 lbs: Ryan Deakin, Northwestern 

165 lbs: Alex Marinelli, Iowa

174 lbs: Michael Kemerer, Iowa

184 lbs: Aaron Brooks, Penn State

197 lbs: Myles Amine, Michigan

285 lbs: Gable Steveson, Minnesota 

Big 12: Oklahoma and Oklahoma State shared the Big 12 championship, finishing the weekend with 124 points. Iowa State took third with 117.5 points, Wyoming was fourth with 105.5 and Northern Iowa took fifth with 79.0.

Northern Iowa’s Brody Teske (125) and Parker Keckeisen (184) and Iowa State’s David Carr (157) and Gannon Gremmel (HWT) won individual conference championships. View the list of conference champs below:

125 lbs: Brody Teske, Northern Iowa

133 lbs: Daton Fix, Oklahoma State

141 lbs: Dom Demas, Oklahoma

149 lbs: Boo Lewallen, Oklahoma State

157 lbs: David Carr, Iowa State

165 lbs: Andrew Weber, North Dakota State

174 lbs: Demetrius Romero, Utah Valley

184 lbs: Parker Keckeisen, Northern Iowa

197 lbs: AJ Ferrari, Oklahoma State

HWT: Gannon Gremmel, Iowa State

