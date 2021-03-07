(KMAland) -- Iowa won the Big Ten championships while Iowa State took third in the Big 12 on Sunday in regional college wrestling.
Big Ten: Iowa claimed the 2021 conference championship with 159.5 points, getting individual championships from Spencer Lee (125), Jaydin Eierman (141), Alex Marinelli (165) and Michael Kemerer (174).
Penn State placed second with 124 while Nebraska had 105.5 point sin third. Michigan (92 points) and Minnesota (77.5 points) rounded out the top five.
Lee was named the Wrestler of the Year, and Iowa’s Tom Brands was picked as the league’s Coach of the Year. Big Ten champions below:
125 lbs: Spencer Lee, Iowa
133 lbs: Roman Bravo-Young, Penn State
141 lbs: Jaydin Eierman, Iowa
149 lbs: Sammy Sasso, Ohio State
157 lbs: Ryan Deakin, Northwestern
165 lbs: Alex Marinelli, Iowa
174 lbs: Michael Kemerer, Iowa
184 lbs: Aaron Brooks, Penn State
197 lbs: Myles Amine, Michigan
285 lbs: Gable Steveson, Minnesota
Big 12: Oklahoma and Oklahoma State shared the Big 12 championship, finishing the weekend with 124 points. Iowa State took third with 117.5 points, Wyoming was fourth with 105.5 and Northern Iowa took fifth with 79.0.
Northern Iowa’s Brody Teske (125) and Parker Keckeisen (184) and Iowa State’s David Carr (157) and Gannon Gremmel (HWT) won individual conference championships. View the list of conference champs below:
125 lbs: Brody Teske, Northern Iowa
133 lbs: Daton Fix, Oklahoma State
141 lbs: Dom Demas, Oklahoma
149 lbs: Boo Lewallen, Oklahoma State
157 lbs: David Carr, Iowa State
165 lbs: Andrew Weber, North Dakota State
174 lbs: Demetrius Romero, Utah Valley
184 lbs: Parker Keckeisen, Northern Iowa
197 lbs: AJ Ferrari, Oklahoma State
HWT: Gannon Gremmel, Iowa State