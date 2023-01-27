NCAA Wrestling
Photo: NCAA

(KMAland) -- Iowa State rolled through Oklahoma while Iowa lost to Penn State in a 1 vs. 2 matchup in regional college wrestling on Friday.

REGIONAL COLLEGE WRESTLING SCOREBOARD

Iowa State 25 Oklahoma 12

Penn State 23 Iowa 14

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.