(KMAland) -- Iowa State rolled through Oklahoma while Iowa lost to Penn State in a 1 vs. 2 matchup in regional college wrestling on Friday.
REGIONAL COLLEGE WRESTLING SCOREBOARD
Iowa State 25 Oklahoma 12
Penn State 23 Iowa 14
Updated: January 27, 2023 @ 10:44 pm
