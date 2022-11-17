NCAA Wrestling
Photo: NCAA

(KMAland) -- Iowa picked up a win while Missouri dropped a tight dual with another top five team in regional college wrestling on Thursday.

REGIONAL COLLEGE WRESTLING SCOREBOARD 

Iowa 28 Army 13

Arizona State 19 Missouri 17

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.