(KMAland) -- Iowa picked up a win while Missouri dropped a tight dual with another top five team in regional college wrestling on Thursday.
REGIONAL COLLEGE WRESTLING SCOREBOARD
Iowa 28 Army 13
Arizona State 19 Missouri 17
