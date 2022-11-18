Iowa Hawkeyes wrestling
Photo: Blue Chip Wrestling

(KMAland) -- Iowa had no trouble in a pair of duals to highlight regional college wrestling on Friday.

REGIONAL COLLEGE WRESTLING SCOREBOARD 

Iowa 36 Sacred Heart 6

Iowa 35 Buffalo 7

