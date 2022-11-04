NCAA Wrestling
Photo: NCAA

(KMAland) -- Nebraska lost their season-opening dual to North Dakota State in regional college wrestling on Friday.

REGIONAL COLLEGE WRESTLING SCOREBOARD 

North Dakota State 20 Nebraska 16

