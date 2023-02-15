Missouri Tigers

(KMAland) -- Missouri beat Iowa State in regional college wrestling on Wednesday. Check out the scoreboard below.

REGIONAL COLLEGE WRESTLING SCOREBOARD 

Missouri 23 Iowa State 12

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.