(KMAland) -- Missouri beat Iowa State in regional college wrestling on Wednesday. Check out the scoreboard below.
REGIONAL COLLEGE WRESTLING SCOREBOARD
Missouri 23 Iowa State 12
Updated: February 15, 2023 @ 10:41 pm
