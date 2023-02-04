Iowa State Cyclones

(KMAland) -- Iowa State edged Pitt and Nebraska took down Purdue in regional college wrestling on Saturday. Check out the scoreboard below.

REGIONAL COLLEGE WRESTLING SCOREBOARD 

Iowa State 16 Pittsburgh 15

Nebraska 22 Purdue 12

