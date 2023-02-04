(KMAland) -- Iowa State edged Pitt and Nebraska took down Purdue in regional college wrestling on Saturday. Check out the scoreboard below.
REGIONAL COLLEGE WRESTLING SCOREBOARD
Iowa State 16 Pittsburgh 15
Nebraska 22 Purdue 12
