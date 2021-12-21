(KMAland) -- Two Creighton baseball players and one from Kansas State have been named preseason All-Americans while Nebraska is ranked No. 31 by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.
Creighton right-handed pitcher Dylan Tebrake was picked to the second team while teammate and outfielder Alan Roden was named to the third team. Kansas State outfielder Dylan Phillips also landed on the third team.
The publication also released their top 50 preseason rankings. Nebraska is ranked No. 31 while Iowa received votes.
View the complete release from the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper linked here and here.