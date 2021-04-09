(Underwood) -- One of the top wrestlers in the area made his college decision based in part on trap shooting.
For those that know Underwood’s Chris Gardner that probably comes as no surprise. A three-time national champion, All-American and Elite All-State trap shooter, Gardner will wrestle – and trap shoot – at Wartburg.
“I was looking for a school with good trap shooting,” Gardner said. “That’s usually where I excel. I figured I would look for the best trap shooting program, and the (Wartburg) wrestling program is phenomenal. That’s just a bonus.”
A state qualifier in wrestling, Gardner will join former teammates Logan James and Zane Ziegler, who are already on the Wartburg wrestling roster.
“I know those guys, and I wanted to go up there with someone I would be comfortable around,” Gardner said. “They would be able to show me the ropes a little bit and were definitely part of the decision. They have a lot of faith in the program.”
It would be pretty difficult to not, considering the success the Knights have seen over the years.
Wartburg has won 12 national championships since 2003, including seven of the past nine. As an added bonus, the clay target team ranked third nationally at the Scholastic Clay Target Program meet in March. It’s a perfect fit for Gardner.
“Their wrestling coach is a real great guy and has had a lot of success,” Garner said. “They’ve been ranked No. 1 in Division III for a number of years. I want to go somewhere where they can build up my wrestling and have some success. I figured Wartburg was a good place to do it.”
