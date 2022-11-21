(Maryville) -- Maryville's Blake Katen will continue his love for baseball at Butler Community College.
Katen spoke about his commitment on Monday's Upon Further Review.
"It's exciting to know I have the reassurance that I can play after my high school season is done," Katen said. "It's relieving. Baseball is important to me. I've dedicated so much time and effort to the sport. I know my parents sacrificed a lot for me to get this opportunity. It just means a lot."
Katen plays for a travel team out of Kansas City in the fall. That's where his path to Butler began.
"I was lucky enough they saw me and circled my name," he said. "I have a cousin with contacts at Butler. They talked and reached out. We went down for a visit, and I really loved the campus. It was just a great fit."
Katen considered other schools, such as Rockhurst University, before ultimately choosing the El Dorado, Kansas based school.
"It just wasn't an extremely great fit," Katen said. "The comfort level I had (at Butler) with the coaches made them seem like great people. They wanted the best for my athletic career."
Katen anticipates pitching at Butler, but he could play elsewhere.
"I've grown a lot in my composure," he said. "Playing with maturity is a big thing. Being composed makes the game smoother and helps things go your way."
Katen hopes his stint at Butler opens doors for more collegiate opportunities.
"The plan is to play as long as I can wherever I can," he said. "If it does end at Butler, I'm just glad I got the opportunity to play at the next level."
