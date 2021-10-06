(Corning) -- The road to a Class A District 7 championship currently runs through the Southwest Valley Timberwolves.
The T-Wolves took first place last week with a wild 15-13 victory over Earlham.
A win appeared unlikely when they trailed 13-12 with less than a minute left until a special teams miscue by Earlham handed the T-Wolves fantastic field position late in the game. Southwest Valley then capitalized with a frantic last-minute drive, capped off by a game-winning 22-yard field goal from sophomore Evan Timmerman.
Southwest Valley head coach Anthony Donahoo says his team's improbable victory exemplifies the resiliency of his team.
"Every game is the toughest game," he said. "We had a lot of emotion. For the guys to stay calm at that moment, I'm just very, very proud of our boys."
Quarterback Brendan Knapp pioneered the offense on the game-winning drive, highlighted by a clutch pass to Blake Thomas that set up Timmerman's field goal.
"We ask different things out of him at different times, and he steps up big," Donahoo said about Knapp.
Defensively, the Timberwolves defense has been stellar, pitching two shutouts and holding opponents to only 53 points under the tutelage of defensive coordinator Allen Naugle.
"Consistency breeds consistency," Donahoo said. "They know their roles. We are a very patient defense. We might give you some yards, but we aren't going to give you points. He (Coach Naugle) puts guys in the right positions and tells them to play fast. That's what they are doing.
The Timberwolves (5-1, 3-0) have clinched a spot in the Class A postseason and are in sole possession of the lead in Class A District 7, but not comfortably. Three teams -- Mount Ayr, Earlham and Riverside -- sit one game behind with two games left.
"We've treated A-7 as the district of death," he said. "When you do that, every week is a playoff game. We have not been thinking of the big picture. Each team is wildly different, so you really have to focus. Credit to these guys. I think the loss in week one (to Central Decatur) is the best thing that could have happened to us because it made us refocus."
Southwest Valley's next test in the "district of death" is Riverside (5-1, 2-1) and their high-powered offense. Southwest Valley can clinch the district title with a win & an Earlham victory over Mount Ayr, but coach Darrell Frain's squad has Southwest Valley's number lately, winning the last three matchups by a combined 102-0.
"Coach Frain has been successful in everything he has done," Donahoo said. "His offenses are always elaborate, and they put a base defense out of position a lot of times. You have to understand what he's going to throw at you. He also has some special athletes."
Quarterback Austin Kremkoski (1,147 passing yards, 12 TDS, 741 rushing yards, 9 TDS) and running back Rhett Bentley (890 rushing yards, 9 TDs) are among those playmakers for the Bulldogs.
"He can make something out of nothing," Donahoo said about Kremkoski. "You have to get them off the field quickly and limit the big plays."
Expect the T-Wolves to take their time and move the ball meticulously on offense.
"I've seen nastiness come out of our offensive line," Donahoo said. "They want to control the line of scrimmage. Making them (Riverside) play with their eyes will be key. For me, I'm telling them to take a deep breath and have fun out there."
Trevor Maeder and Tom Moore will call this pivotal district matchup Friday night on the KMA Video Stream. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Donahoo.