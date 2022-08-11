(Anita) -- Lane Spieker's competitive spirit sparked a memorable year for CAM athletics and earned Spieker the 2021-22 KMA Sports Male Athlete of the Year.
"I'm excited to get this honor," Spieker said. "It's a testimony to all the hard work I put in over the years. I spent a lot of time in the weight rooms and practice fields trying to perfect my skills. I'm proud I can represent my school with it."
Spieker's list of senior-year accomplishments is a long one. Spieker was the KMAland Offensive Player of the Year in football and baseball and the KMA Sports State Player of the Year in both sports. Aside from his success in football and baseball, Spieker was also a Rolling Valley Conference Elite Team member in basketball and the RVC Senior of the Year in track.
There's no doubting Spieker's talent, but he says the key for him comes internally with his obsession to perform at the highest level possible.
"I was so focused and committed to winning," he said. "I stayed hungry and tried to be the best in everything. I had the mentality to be the best in everything."
Spieker's fiery and competitive nature isn't something that grew during his senior year. It's always been there.
"Growing up, I was super competitive," he said. "I always wanted to be the best and win at all costs. I stayed calm and relaxed in big moments, and my drive to be the best really fueled me."
Spieker's determination to be the best was evident throughout the e 2021 football season. He accounted for 5,255 total yards and 86 touchdowns in the most dominant season ever recorded in Iowa 8-Player action. His 3,462 rushing yards shattered the previous state record, as did his 74 touchdowns that came via rushing, receiving or return.
Putting his name at the top of the record books was rewarding, but nothing fueled Spieker's competitive fire more than leading CAM to their first state championship in program history.
"We had been so close every year of my high school career," Spieker said. "Going into my senior year, I had extra motivation. We knew we had a good shot and weren't going to let anybody get in our way. To win that championship for our town, community, Coach (Barry) Bower and his coaching staff was special."
He also ended his time at CAM on an emphatic note, guiding the Cougars' baseball program to its second state tournament appearance in program history after a monster season in which he hit .522/.607/1.098 with 40 RBI and 13 home runs. He was also the ace of their pitching staff with a 1.35 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings.
"When baseball season rolled along, I got locked in," he said. "I always want to play baseball. Staying calm and doing what I had to do to win at all costs fueled me."
Spieker's success didn't stop there. He helped guide CAM to a winning basketball season with 7.9 points, 6.3 assists and 1.1 steals per game. Spieker also shined in track, ending his career with medals in the long jump and 100 after finishing sixth and eighth, respectively.
"Basketball and track weren't always my favorite sports," he said. "But I always wanted to do my best."
Not everyone can go from top football in the state to quality basketball player to state qualifier in track to top baseball player in the state with as much ease as Spieker did this past year.
"You have to stay disciplined," he said. "Sports is where I always go to have fun, so competing is what I always want to do. The long sports season was hard. I got tired a lot, but I rested my body, which was super important. I did the little things right, and I'm proud of myself for that."
Spieker ends his career as one of the greatest athletes in the history of CAM, some of which he looked up to in his younger years, including his neighbor, Thomas Hensley.
"I got to see him (Hensley) quite a bit," Spieker said. "Seeing his competitive edge was special. Then my cousin, Isaac Bower, came over. His being a leader showed me what I needed to do to be successful. That had a toll on me in my freshman year and carried out through my next three years."
Spieker is the first CAM athlete to win this award and first from the Rolling Valley Conference.
View the full interview below.
PREVIOUS KMALAND MALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR WINNERS
2020: Justin McCunn, Red Oak
2019: Chase Mullenix, Atlantic
2018: Nick Foss, Harlan
2017: Sam Phillips, Fremont-Mills
2016: Ryan Hawkins, Atlantic
2015: Austin Simmons, Lewis Central
2014: Jay Wolfe, Creston
2013: Ricky Williams, Riverside