(Neola) -- It's been a season of improvements for the Tri-Center girls basketball team. Now, the youthful Trojans are ready to embark on postseason action.
The Trojans enter Saturday's regional battle with MVAOCOU at 8-12. Their most recent game was a loss to Thomas Jefferson, but it was their penultimate game of the regular season that gave them some confidence -- a 47-44 win over AHSTW on Tuesday. The three-point triumph was T-C's first win over their WIC foe since January 28th, 2017.
"Everything just clicked," Coach Wendy Lausen said. "We took care of the basketball, played the best defense I've seen in a long time and the ball went in the hole. All-around, it just clicked. I don't know why we haven't been doing that all season."
T-C's other seven wins are over Riverside (twice), West Harrison, Missouri Valley, Shenandoah, Missouri Valley and Griswold. Their eight wins are three more than last season's 5-18 output.
Coach Lausen credits a large part of their improvements to a talented freshman class, led by Cassidy Cunningham.
"When you have a competitive squad that pushes you in practice, it prepares you for games," Lausen said. "I think that's what we've gained in this last year. Everybody has a role. I'm just really happy with the competitiveness from the freshmen and underclassmen. I think the future is really bright for them."
Lausen is hopeful the bumps her team has taken this year in the tough Western Iowa Conference will pay dividends down the road.
"The WIC is really strong," she said. "You look at the stretch we had with IKM-Manning, Underwood and Treynor, they weren't glorious games. But the kids stayed with it, and that's huge. It says a lot."
As the calendar turns to the postseason, Coach Lausen has noticed increased competitiveness from her team.
"Our practices have been some of the most competitive I have ever seen," she said. "That's good to see."
Senior Madison Ausdemore leads Tri-Center with 9.5 points per game. Presley Pogge (8.4 PPG), Cunningham (5.9 PPG), Brooke Daughenbaugh (3.9 PPG), Taylor Kenkel (3.7 PPG) and Kylie Alfers (3.3 PPG) have also been contributors to Coach Lausen's offense.
As they begin the postseason, the Trojans are comfortable with where they are.
"We are in a good little groove right now," Lausen said. "We have figured out who gels on the floor. I feel like we are clicking at the right time."
Tri-Center opens Class 2A regional action Saturday against MVAOCOU. Junior Ashlyn Blake leads the Rams (7-14) with 13.9 points per game.
"When I look at them, I see us," Lausen said. "We are going to have to play well. I'm excited. It's good to get to play somebody we haven't seen."
Hear the complete interview with Coach Lausen below.