(Lincoln) -- Conestoga alum Isabella Hogue’s well-traveled and well-rounded track career reached a championship level twice last week as the former two-mile runner claimed Division III national titles in the 100 and 200-meter dashes.
"Honestly, it shows the hard work my coaches have put in," Hogue said. "And it has paid off. I'm so thankful for them."
Hogue did a little of everything in her prep career at Conestoga. That includes qualifying for state in the two-mile as a freshman and winning state titles in the 400 and 800. But she never envisioned winning a national championship.
"I never thought I would do this," she said. "Having the opportunity to compete at the national level -- let alone winning a national championship -- is something I never thought was possible. I'm so grateful to have the opportunity to do so."
Hogue used what she described as nervous energy to post big performances in the 100 and 200.
"The adrenaline helps me," she said. "I'm nervous, but I channel that into energy and power. It's something I've done since high school. There were tons of people at the national meet, but that helped me. I also knew I would be loved by my teammates and coaches that helped me get here. They would be there before me regardless."
Her two titles at the outdoor championships added to the indoor title she won in March.
"There was a lot of pressure going from indoor to outdoor," she said. "It's hard to win a national title. It's even harder to defend a championship. I wanted to get under 24 seconds (in the 200) regardless of whether I won the national championship. That's what kept my head sane going in."
Hogue had little trouble going under 24 seconds in the 200. She ran an 11.57 in the 100 and a 23.56 in the 200 -- the second-best time in Division III history.
"I had no idea it was going to be an almost record-breaking performance," Hogue said. "I felt confident coming out of the blocks. The practices leading up to the meet prepared me for that moment. It was all grits and guts to get to the finish line."
Hogue's dominant showing at the Division III level is the latest unforeseen twist in her track career. She ran just about every possible event in high school before settling on the sprints and started her college career at Nebraska before transferring to Nebraska Wesleyan.
"I've had to remember to trust the plan ahead of me," she said. "It has been hectic figuring it out on my own, but I've realized I have to trust the people around me. Wherever I'm at is where I'm supposed to be. Transferring has been stressful, but it has been rewarding."
Hogue likely isn't done winning championships. Her 'grits and guts' have already taken her track career on unexpected adventures and heights, and she still has two years remaining at Nebraska Wesleyan.
"I feel like there's so much more left," she said. "I know the next two years will be something I cherish for the rest of my life."
Check out the full interview with Hogue below.