(Murray) -- Conestoga graduate Becca Simpson is the American Rivers Conference Outdoor Track & Field Performer of the Week.
Simpson, who competes at Buena Vista, finished fourth out of 31 competitors in the hammer throw at least week's USD Tune-Up in Vermillion, South Dakota.
Her toss of 57.95 meters broke a school record. It's also fourth in Division III this season.
Simpson also threw 40.05 meters in the javelin. That throw matches her school record toss and is fifth in Division III.
