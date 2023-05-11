(Murray) -- Conestoga alum Becca Simpson is into the final days of her long and successful track & field career.
It's a career that started at Nebraska Wesleyan and is ending at Buena Vista as a recent American Rivers Conference Athlete of the Week recipient.
"It's gone well," Simpson said about her graduate season at Buena Vista. "I've PR'd in my events. I'm hoping everything continues developing as it should."
Simpson shattered her own school record in the hammer throw with a toss of 57.95 meters at last week's USD Tune-up and tied her school record in the javelin with a heave of 147-10.
Her javelin toss won the event by over nine feet, while her hammer throw toss was good enough for fourth.
"I don't like losing, and I was second," Simpson said about her javelin throw. "I think I just let it go."
The hammer throw is an event Simpson didn't start doing until her freshman year at Nebraska Wesleyan. It's since become one of her favorites.
"Being a D3 athlete, you try everything to see what fits you," Simpson said. "Hammer happened to be one of the events I like. I used to do one to two turns," she said. "Now, I can do three to four. My biggest thing is remembering to sit. Sometimes, I don't do that. Other than that, it's about keeping my feet tight, pushing the ball and finishing hard."
Simpson admits her technique in all throwing events has improved since she came to college.
"I was a good thrower in high school," she said. "Coming to college, I had no idea what the javelin and hammer were. I enjoyed learning new techniques, but the development was crazy. I don't put too much pressure on myself to where I collapse, but I put enough pressure on myself to succeed."
Simpson is in the final days of her college career. She's thankful for the memories she made over the past years.
"(I'll remember) my teammates, my coach and anybody that helped me get to this position," she said. "I'll also remember all the big meets and the emotions I felt with those."
Simpson will compete at ARC Conference Meet Thursday, Friday and Saturday in Decorah.
"I feel good," Simpson said. "I feel prepared. I'm going to try to remain relaxed and save my adrenaline and emotions until I throw. That's what drives me. I'm excited to see how that goes."
Simpson isn't leaving the track scene completely. After spending the last year as a teacher at Storm Lake, St. Mary's, she's ready for a new challenge as an assistant at Buena Vista.
Click below to hear the full interview.