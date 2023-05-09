(Murray) -- Conestoga boys soccer will make its first state tournament trip in 21 years Wednesday afternoon.
"Very excited," Conestoga head coach Larry Welch said. "This was the goal of this group for quite some time. It's a great group of guys. I couldn't feel better for them."
Their return to state comes in dramatic fashion as they beat Norris in penalty kicks. The return looked grim when Conestoga trailed 2-0 and when they trailed 2-1 in the final minute.
"We've come from behind on a few occasions," Welch said. "We made a couple of errors but improved as the game wore on. A two-goal game is always interesting. We got a goal in the second half and got a better run late. It was an amazing game."
Fortunately, Jayden Widler came in clutch with back-to-back goals, including the tying one with 16 seconds left in regulation. The Cougars didn't let Widler's heroics go to waste. They contained Norris in overtime and eventually won it on penalty kicks.
Saturday's comeback win is the perfect microcosm for a Conestoga program that pieced together a 12-4 record after going 5-12 last year.
"This is a great group of guys that fought hard," Welch said. "They've dealt with a lot of losses along the way but kept coming back and getting better. There's a toughness you don't develop that way. They've learned from those experiences, and their soccer IQ kept growing. This was the payoff. We are fortunate."
Conestoga is the No. 8 seed in the Class C State Tournament. They will face top-seeded Bennington on Wednesday at noon.
The Badgers (17-0) are making their third consecutive state tournament trip.
"I know they're a great team," Welch said. "They've been a great team for a long time. Now, they're an amazing team. They're big, strong and fast. They move the ball fast and are aggressive defensively. It's a great challenge for us, but we look forward to the challenge."
Check out the full interview with Coach Welch below.