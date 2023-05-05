(Murray) -- Only one game stands between the Conestoga boys soccer team and the program's second trip to the state tournament in program history.
The Cougars (12-4) got to a district final with postseason wins over Nebraska City (5-0) and The Platte (2-0).
"We feel good," Conestoga boys soccer coach Larry Welch said. "We're excited to be here. This is an exciting opportunity for the boys. This group has progressively gotten better over the course of time. We're looking forward to the opportunity."
Progression has been the name of the game for the Cougars this season.
"This group has played together for a while now," Welch said. "As normally happens when you have a group that sticks together, they've gotten better. This started a number of years ago with us being competitive. We've gradually ratcheted up."
The Cougars started the year 2-3 with losses to Omaha Roncalli Catholic, Omaha Northwest and Ralston. They've since won 10 of their last 11. That tear featured wins over Nebraska City (twice), Madison, Beatrice, Fremont, Gross Catholic, Roncalli, The Platte (twice) and Treynor.
"We started slow, but we learned from those early games," Welch said. "That allowed us to get better in certain facets in the game. That's been pleasing as a coaching staff. We looked at some of the mistakes we made early, and went to work. When you learn from your mistakes, you make progress. That's what we've done."
Noah Simones and Jayden Widler lead the Cougars offense with nine goals apiece. Samarion Henry, Jack Welch and Lorenzo Inserra have also been frequent goal-scorers.
Goalie Aaron Watson has kept opposing offenses honest with 61 saves this season.
A state tournament berth would be Conestoga's first since 2002.
"It would be extremely exciting," Welch said. "That was their goal at the beginning of the season. Last year, this same group had a 5-11 campaign, but they were close. They were hungry when we came in this year. With hard work and practice, we got some games that went the wrong way last year go our way this year. We have a game ahead of us to get there. We're focused and ready."
Conestoga is the No. 9 seed in Class B. They will face Norris on Saturday with a spot to state on the line.
"I don't know a lot about them," Welch said. "We've never played them. There's a lack of familiarity on both sides, so we have to go to work and figure out their style. They're a great team. They're obviously a high-caliber team. So much of this has to do with matchups. We'll see how we matchup with them. There's a lot for us to get ready for this matchup, but that's the nature of the beast. I know the boys are excited about it."
Conestoga/Norris is a 1 PM start on Saturday. Check out the full interview with Coach Welch below.