(Murray) -- Conestoga picked up their first win of the season last Friday evening, rolling to a 76-15 win over Cedar Bluffs.
“We did some really good things offensively,” Coach Trenton Clausen told KMA Sports. “We were able to force five turnovers on defense with two of those for touchdowns. We were able to put some things together that we’ve been working on for quite a few weeks. We finally got to put them in play this last week.”
In Coach Clausen’s estimation, the Cougars (1-5 overall, 1-1 D1-1) were building towards this type of performance while playing a difficult first five games that included three current undefeated teams and a collective record of 26-4.
“We just attack each week as a new week,” Clausen said. “The kids are buying into that. We kind of took the brunt of it this season. We’ve had some injuries here and there, but our kids are continuing to stick to it and playing with great effort.”
This year’s Cougars are relatively young with just three seniors on the roster, and Coach Clausen says they couldn’t have kept their head above water while battling the difficult slate without them.
“Evan Svanda is a really good leader for us at wide receiver and defensive back,” he said. “Our quarterback/linebacker Keaghon Chini does a great job for us, and Wyatt Renner is our third senior. Those are our core group of leaders.”
Those leaders – along with a nine-person junior class – will look to help Conestoga to a second consecutive win when they host Elmwood-Murdock (3-3, 1-1) this week.
“They’re a physical team,” Clausen said. “They’ve got a really good running back in Cade Hosier. We’ll have to take away the running game. We’ll have to make sure we can take him down on the first hit. He’s a very tough runner and always leaning forward, so being able to take him down on that first tackle (will be important).”
Hosier’s numbers are out of a video game with 1,178 yards on just 117 carries – an average of 10.1 yards per tote – in just five games this season for the Knights. Potentially, the best chance Conestoga might have of keeping Hosier’s numbers down is to maintain the ball on offense against the Elmwood-Murdock defense.
“I really like how we stack up against them,” Clausen said. “I think we’ll be able to move the ball. Keaghon Chini has been able to put the ball in some spots this year where we weren’t able to last year. We have two really good running backs in (juniors) Carter Plowman and Lucas Anderson that we can hand the ball, and (junior) Jayden Widler can help us do some things offensively.”
Both Plowman (118 yards, 2 TD) and Chini (108 yards, 3 TD) were effective during last Friday’s win over Cedar Bluffs, and Coach Clausen hopes to see more of the same from his team this week.
