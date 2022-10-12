(Murray, Nebraska) -- Conestoga football will finish their season on Friday night, and Coach Trenton Clausen and his team have high hopes that they send their strong senior class out with another win.
The Cougars (2-5 overall, 2-2 D1 District 1) grabbed their second win of the season this past Friday evening, downing Brownell-Talbot by a 48-26 final.
“It took us a little while to get going,” Coach Clausen told KMA Sports. “They had a really good defensive game plan against our run game, but once we got things going the kids were ready to rock and roll.”
Senior Carter Plowman finished the game with eight carries for 154 yards and three touchdowns while fellow senior Jayden Wilder had 101 yards and two touchdowns on 17 totes. In addition, Wilder and sophomore Logan Lutt each had one touchdown pass – the first two touchdown passes of the season for Conestoga.
“Defensively, we had a good game plan against their passing game,” Clausen said. “We had to bring some more blitzing and stunting to slow it down a bit more.”
Plowman (17), sophomore Gaige Gillott (10) and junior Jacob Cooke (10) all had at least 10 tackles in the contest, and junior Alrich William Rigonios had a team-best 3.0 tackles for loss with 2.0 sacks.
With the second win in the books, Conestoga is hopeful for No. 3 this week as they try to play spoiler in a home contest with Mead (3-4, 2-2).
“Mead is a really good team,” Clausen said. “They had some really good games earlier this year, and they seem to do things a little bit different offensively. So, we’re trying to get a game plan together.”
The Raiders have rushed for 1,265 yards with five different rushers going for 120 or more. In addition, senior quarterback Luke Carritt, who leads the team with 385 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground, has thrown for 657 yards and eight touchdowns.
Defensively, Beau Lacroix has been outstanding for the Raiders with 68 total tackles and 12.5 tackles for loss.
“We have to establish the run game like we try to do every game,” Clausen added. “Now that the pass game is clicking we can turn to that, too.”
With Mead chasing a playoff spot, Coach Clausen says that his team is treating their final game of the season as their own playoff contest.
“Both teams are playing for a lot,” he said. “This is the last hurrah for our seniors. Our underclassmen are seeing what leadership looks like, and hopefully they’re able to see what it’s going to take in the offseason if we’re going to get over the hump. Our seniors have done an excellent job, but the offseason is really going to decide our next season for our young kids.”
Full Week 8 coverage can be heard on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 Friday evening from 6:20 to midnight. Check out the full interview with Coach Clausen linked below.