(Murray) -- After weeks of coming close, the Conestoga football team got in the win column last week with a 66-20 victory over Omaha Christian Academy.
Now, the Cougars get ready for a tough test against Elmwood-Murdock.
"It felt good for the team," Coach Trent Clausen said. "We were close in the first three games, so it was good to see it come to fruition and be a winner."
Clausen says his team's execution on Friday was as crisp as it's been all year.
"Our kids committed to the game plan offensively and defensively," he said. "They didn't quit on themselves. Plays didn't always work, but we kept running them and were able to be successful."
Friday's resiliency was the latest indication of the Cougars' growth.
"The big thing for our kids is ownership," Clausen said. "They're taking ownership for the results and the work we put in.
The victory came after tough losses to Twin River, Johnson County Central and Freeman. Conestoga was in each of those games but couldn't find a way to take a late lead.
"Those first three losses, we were competitive all four quarters," Clausen said. "We just couldn't get the ball in the endzone, but we learned how to be in the position to win.
The Cougars are a run-heavy bunch, led by 311 yards and four touchdowns from Jayden Widler and 292 yards from Carter Plowman.
Win number two for Conestoga requires stifling one of KMAland Nebraska's most explosive players, Cade Hosier.
The Elmwood-Murdock senior had 761 yards and 15 touchdowns in the Knights' (4-1) first four games.
"This is the third year we've played them," Clausen said. "They've had the same starters all three years. We know what to expect. We'll put together a game plan to control the game. We know they're going to get their yards, but we have to find ways to stick with them."
Containing Hosier has been a struggle for most defenses this year, but Clausen hopes his team can find success.
"We need to control who has the football," he said. "We need to take away things from their option game and defend the pass."
Offensively, Conestoga needs the crisp execution they had last week.
"Not putting the ball on the ground will be a huge thing for us," Clausen said. "We know we're going to be in a battle for all four quarters. We have to keep ourselves in the game."
