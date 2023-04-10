(Murray) -- The Conestoga track & field program is full of young faces this season, but that hasn't hindered success.
The Cougars are coming off a strong week, where the girls won the team title at West Point-Beemer while the boys finished eighth.
"The first few weeks have been trying because of the weather," Conestoga head coach Tommy Sigler said. "But we've done pretty well when we've got out to meets."
This year's lineup doesn't have many seniors, but the youth has shined for the Cougars.
"The girls only have three seniors, and our boys only have two," Sigler said. "We have a lot of youth and inexperience at the high school level, but we've done some good things and show some good results."
The Cougars had a stout distance runner the last four years in Danie Parriott. She has since moved on to Northwest Missouri State, opening the door for another Dani/Danie -- Dani Ahrens to shine.
Ahrens won the 3200 at the West Point-Beemer last week, and Elizabeth Harvey (pole vault) and Davida Garrett (high jump) also won titles. Sophia Ackerman, Haven Zimmerman, Tyanna Jenkins and Ayla Garrett have also been steady contributors.
"Our girls are pretty balanced," Sigler said. "We pull big points out of the high jumps and throws, but we can score in almost every event, which is really helpful."
Mickey Turner-Hickey has starred in the jumps for the boys, and Gavin Battreall has led their efforts in the hurdles and jumps.
"Long jump and triple jump are our areas," Sigler said. "We do (score) some points in the mid-distance as well."
The first few weeks have set the foundation for the Cougars to have a strong season.
"We push improvement with every meet," Sigler said. "We want to see times improve so we can have a better judgment for districts and conferences."
The Cougars return to action Tuesday at Yutan.
"We'll see some schools we don't normally see," Sigler said. "That will push us. Next week, we'll see more of our conference and district competition. I'm feeling pretty confident."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Sigler.