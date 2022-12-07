(KMAland) -- Conestoga wrestling is off to an impressive start to the season with a first week that saw a dual win over Elkhorn and a third-place finish at their home tournament.
“Our team numbers have grown, and that’s a huge plus for us,” Coach Sean Trampe told KMA Sports. “It gives us more competition in the wrestling room, and that competition breeds success. I’ve been impressed with our kids’ ability to come back and work hard day after day. That’s led to a lot of good things in the practice room, and through our first week, some pretty good things on the mat as well.”
The Cougars have been led by 220-pound senior Gage Totilas, who went 5-0 during the opening week of the season and captured his home tournament championship. Junior Asher Koehnen (113), sophomore Collin Dufault (132), senior Carter Plowman (152) and senior Lucas Anderson (170) also advanced to the finals of the tournament, claiming second-place medals.
“I think it was a great start to the season,” Trampe said. “We got to start with two events at home. There’s a lot of build up and lead up getting into those events, and it’s exciting. It can be a bit emotionally draining, but our kids did a great job of staying within themselves.”
Trampe’s team won their dual with Elkhorn, 54-24, and accumulated 153 points in finishing behind Logan View and Bishop Neumann at the Cougar Classic.
“We’ve had some solid senior leadership,” Trampe added. “Kids we’ve depend on for years that came out and led the way, but we also have some impressive young kids that are stepping up early in the lineup. I thought we did a good job coming out and looking more physical than maybe I anticipated. We were in great shape, and Thursday was a great start that led us into a good day on Saturday.”
Conestoga also had a strong showing at their home tournament on the girl’s side. The Cougars won the tournament with 128 points behind championships from Kylee Plowman (120), Emory Trofholz (130) and Morgan Hensch (140).
“We’ve got a good girls team,” Trampe said. “We have three returners that had great success last year. (Plowman) was a state finalist as a freshman, and (Trofholz) finished sixth at state. She actually wasn’t there the second day because she was competing at state dance and won a championship there. We look at those two to lead us in the medal conversation, and we have another sophomore in (Hensch) that won over 30 matches last year. When you have that good of a core group to lead things off and are fortunate to bring in six more really talented athletes into our program, we feel we’ve got a lot going there. We should be contenders to be a top 10 team in the state.”
The Conestoga boys return to action on Friday at the Raymond Central Duals while the girls will compete at the West Point-Beemer Tournament on Saturday. Listen to much more in the full interview with Coach Trampe below.