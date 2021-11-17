(Conestoga) -- The inaugural KMAland Nebraska Girls Runner of the Year honor goes to the most accomplished Cornhusker to grace KMAland in recent history: Conestoga's Danie Parriott.
The senior just wrapped up a prolific career that featured four state qualifications, three state medals and a state championship.
Parriott joined Upon Further Review on Wednesday to discuss her remarkable career and strong senior season.
"It was amazing," she said about her career. "I'm so happy I got to experience this."
It was a season of ups and downs, but Parriott finished with a fifth-place finish in Class C.
"I'm pretty proud of myself," she said. "I was not ranked to be in the top five. Every year is different. There were new challenges for me."
Parriott entered her final high school meet determined to make some noise, and she did in 20:21.50.
"My coaches always tell me the place you're in after the first mile is usually the place you'll finish," she said. "My goal was to be in the top pack, and I was very happy that I was able to do that. Not a lot of people qualify for state, let alone place. I'm very proud."
The fifth-place showing brought a fitting end to a career that featured a 23rd-place finish in 2018, a state title in 2019 and fifth-place finishes in 2020 and 2021.
Parriott points to her state title as a sophomore as a highlight but also says it created pressure for her to perform, which led to improvements.
"It put a target on my back," she said. "How I thought about running changed a lot. As a freshman, I didn't think it was for me. By the end of this year, I knew it was my thing. Running is a very mental sport. If you aren't mentally ready for it, it's tough to do."
With her career behind her, Parriott appreciates the memories and people she encountered during her successful career.
"The people I met through cross country is one of the things I'll remember most," she said. "It was amazing. I'm so happy I got to experience this."
Check out the full interview with Parriott below.