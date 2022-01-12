(Murray) -- One of the area’s most successful runners from Nebraska will take her talents to Northwest Missouri State.
Conestoga’s Danie Parriott — the 2021 KMAland Nebraska Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year — signed with the Bearcats in December.
“It was one of my first college visits,” Parriott said. “Being on campus felt like home to me. They were very welcoming, and I felt that place was the place to be.”
Parriott, who claimed a state championship as a sophomore and three medals during her cross country career, believes her adjustment from a small school in Nebraska to the Division II level will be easier in Maryville.
“Being a small campus, it’ll be easier to (adjust) coming from a smaller school,” she said. “Being a smaller campus really helped, and it just feels right.”
Parriott finished fifth in the Class C state cross country race this past fall, earned the first KMAland Nebraska Girls XC Runner of the Year award not long after and then quickly made her college decision.
“I feel very blessed that I could run at a high level,” she said. “Coming from a smaller level in Nebraska, to be able to run Division II is crazy to think about. My older sister ran at Doane, and she graduated when I was just starting to run. I think I’ve always wanted to follow in her footsteps.”
