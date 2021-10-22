(Kearney) -- Conestoga’s Danie Parriott and Palmyra’s Emily Frey both placed fifth to headline KMAland Nebraska runners at the Nebraska State Cross Country Championships on Friday.
Parriott ran a 20:21.50 to take fifth in the Class C race for the second straight year, finishing her carer with three state medals — all in the top five. Frey, meanwhile, placed fifth in the Class D race with a time of 20:21.5. Frey placed seventh as a freshman.
The Palmyra girls had the high team finish among area teams, finishing in fifth place. Ava Palm (46th, 22:50.3), Lydia Lang (49th, 22:57.3), Bettie Jo Chambers (61st, 23:16.3) and Kinsley Havranek (68th, 23:32.4) also ran for the Panthers.
Plattsmouth’s Samuel Campin was the highest area boys finisher, taking 15th place in the Class B boys race. Campin’s time was 17:18.0 and helped the Blue Devils to 149 points and an 11th place finish. Other finishers for Plattsmouth:
22. Elijah Dix (17:30.3)
69. Darek Reicks (19:03.1)
77. Alex Lozzi (19:20.6)
78. Daniel Barajas-Soto (19:22.6)
—Carter Moss (DNF)
Also in Class B, Nebraska City’s boys took 12th with 157 points. Mason Houghton placed 42nd with a time of 18:15.8. The rest of the Pioneers:
44. Alex Rico (18:18.9)
51. Hayden Beccare (18:31.3)
64. Sabir Musa (18:54.9)
86. Sage McLaren (22:36.6)
87. Jeremy Polanco (22:58.0)
In the Class B girls meet, Plattsmouth placed 12th with 191 points. Natalie Briggs was the top Blue Devils runner with a 21:21.49 to score 23 points. Other scorers for the Blue Devil girls:
48. Mila Wehrbein (22:19.93)
57. Jolie Dix (23:26.77)
63. Ava Nolde (23:58.75)
67. Emily Macias (25:01.51)
The large Class C contingent saw three other girls finish in the top 34. Lilyan Becker of Auburn ran a 21:39.40 in 24th, Lillian Thomas from Falls City placed 29th in 21:48.0 and Mira Fosmer of Louisville came in 34th with a 21:56.3. Alivia Thomas of Auburn was 45th in 22:20.4, and Syracuse’s Claire Noerrlinger finished out her freshman year in 78th with a time of 23:17.3.
In the boys Class C race, Austin Patton of Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water came in 40th with a time of 18:23.6. Triston Perry of Auburn (18:30.1), Kaden Simmerman of Conestoga (18:32.7) and Louisville’s Jaxson Barnes (18:36.7) and Tyler Euans (18:49.6) ran 40th, 43rd, 46th, 49th and 59th, respectively.
Finally, the Class D boys were led by Drew Moyer of Palmyra, who ran 19th with a time of 18:01.4. Chandler Berry of Palmyra placed 73rd in 19:24.7.
Find the complete results from the state meet linked here.