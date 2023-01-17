(Murray) -- Driven by last year's runner-up finish, Conestoga's Kylee Plowman appears primed for redemption.
Plowman has pieced together a strong sophomore season with a 26-2 record at 115 pounds. She had little trouble last week, going 5-0 with tournament titles at Superior and Grand Island Northwest.
"I like the way I've been wrestling," Plowman said. "I'd say the season is going well."
Plowman's dominant week came with two pins, two technical falls and a medical forfeit.
"I think I stayed in the match," Plowman said. "Sometimes, it's hard. You can get lazy with it. I realized those were times to work and get better."
For Plowman, the key has been staying within herself, not overthinking and trusting her fundamentals.
"Not everything is perfect," she said. "I just go back to what I was taught. I've been working on my single legs. I work on those match in and match out."
Plowman has proven herself as one of the top girls wrestlers in KMAland. And it didn't come overnight.
"I'm going into my eighth year in wrestling," she said. "I got into it because my older brothers wrestled at a club for novices. I wanted to join in. I went to a couple of their practices and decided this is what I want to do."
Plowman's love for wrestling was instant.
"This group of people means so much," Plowman said. "They've seen me at my worst with my face pummeled to the mat, and they've seen me wrestling in the state finals. The love and support means so much to me."
Last year, Plowman had a remarkable run through the state tournament before losing in the finals.
"It was an amazing feeling," Plowman said about wrestling for a title. "There's not many words I can put into it."
That loss has served as a motivator.
"I want that state title," she said. "I want to stand on top of the podium in front of my friends, family and team. I want to show everyone I'm as good as I believe I am. I think I can do it."
The foundation has certainly been set for Plowman to make another deep postseason run.
"I don't want to get out-techniqued," she said. "I'm fine-tuning everything. It comes down to who wants to win more and whose technique is better than the others."
Click below to hear the full interview with Plowman.